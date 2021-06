On top of the FanDuel Sportsbook list for NBA Finals MVP is Giannis Antetokounmpo at +170, and right behind him is Devin Booker at +210. Those are the shortest lines, and while some other names have more value on the NBA Finals MVP odds board, value is only worthy if it ends up happening. Chris Paul has a good number at +500 but looking for value is always funny. It’s like, do you like Chris Paul to win the MVP? Not really. Well, do you like Chris Paul at 5-1? Oh yeah, well, look at that value!