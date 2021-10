MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic has prolonged the grieving process for many Minnesota families as some have been forced to wait for a final goodbye. Doris Rasmusson died from COVID-19 in June of 2020. Her husband, Wilton, a World War II paratrooper, passed away more than a year later in August. WCCO shares the tribute to two trailblazers honored for their remarkable bond and bravery. — As a granddaughter looking back on the lives of such special people, Amber Rasmusson couldn’t help but reflect on how surreal the last 15 months have been. “Not being able to be with her obviously was the most difficult...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO