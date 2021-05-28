Cancel
Carnival Receives CDC Approvals as Cruise Restart Plan Progress

By The Maritime Executive
maritime-executive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Corporation received notification from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention that it has accepted the company’s agreements with PortMiami, the Port of Galveston, and Port Canaveral as a key step in the restart of cruise operations for Carnival Cruise Line. The CDC’s approval for Carnival comes in the same week the health agency also approved Celebrity Cruises to become the first large ship cruise line to restart cruises from a U.S. port and approved Royal Caribbean International’s plan for a simulated cruise.

