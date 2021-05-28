Arlington apartment rents surge back, but still have ground to make up
In another sign that the pandemic’s negative economic impact may be on the wane, Arlington apartment rents continue to battle back from the beating they took last year. Median rents in Arlington increased 3.8 percent month-over-month in May, according to monthly tracking data from Apartment List. The growth rate is well above the national month-over-month of 2.3 percent, and ranks Arlington eighth highest among the nation’s 100 largest urban areas. Median rants in Arlington now stand at $1,848 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,237 for a two-bedroom.www.insidenova.com