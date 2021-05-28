Heavy Rain Tonight…Cool & Rainy Holiday Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a warmer day and warm, muggy and stormy sums up our weather pattern through the weekend and most of next week. The first chance for some steady rain and a few storms arrives later tonight and into early Friday. If you have outdoor plans on Friday, you will have to work around some scattered showers and storms. Make sure you have the Live Doppler 13 Weather app to track the rain. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Here is the latest timeline with FutureTrak13.