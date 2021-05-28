Heavy Rain Tonight…Cool & Rainy Holiday Weekend
Heavy rain tonight. Breezy after midnight (Gusts 30 MPH out of the Northeast). Temps fall into the upper 40s. Saturday, rainy and cool. Steadiest and heaviest rain in the morning, but still pockets of drizzle for the afternoon and breezy. Gusts 30 MPH. Temperatures hold in the low 50s. So cool, that if TF Green holds 51° or less it will tie or break the record for the Lowest Max Temp for May 29th. the old record is 51° back in 1917. A long time ago. Saturday night, cloudy. Drizzle early, steady rain after midnight. Upper 40s.www.abc6.com