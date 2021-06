When President Joe Biden touched down at Joint Base Andrews after from attending the G-7 Leadership Summit in Geneva – an event that tested his ability to reintroduce the United States on the global stage as a trusted ally and formidable presence – he returned to an equally delicate diplomatic challenge at home: retaining the trust of progressive Democrats who have grown tired of his insistence on bipartisanship and are making demands that stand to scuttle the success of his early tenure.