At first our daughter Lola's faces were a source of amusement. There were the eyes made of grapes, a nose a long slice of a carrot and a cut up strawberry arranged to look like a large mouth. The caption beneath the face read: “I see Mr Big Mouth has something to say.” A day later another face—the eyes were made of raspberries with a blueberry for the iris, a cut-up orange for the mouth. The caption: “Stop stealing my nose.” Each evening, Lola would photograph a face and email it to my husband and me. Each night I would respond to the caption— “Oh yes, what does Big Mouth have to say to me?” or “Your nose is gone. Who do you think might have taken it?”