On June 2, Unilever beauty brand LUX voiced its support for Caster Semenya, the South African Olympic gold medalist, in a new campaign titled “Born This Way.”. Semenya, 30, has a genetic condition where she produces testosterone in higher levels than what is considered the normal range for women. The condition is known as hyperandrogenism. Her testosterone levels have put her at odds with the World Athletics board, which has disallowed her from competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games in track events from the 400 meters to one mile, unless she suppresses those levels with medication or surgery.