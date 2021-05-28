Biden focuses on China in $715B defense budget request
President Biden on Friday submitted his 2022 defense budget to Congress, which included additional investments in systems intended to help the U.S. out-compete China. The White House noted in its budget that maintaining and rebuilding alliances was critical to confronting the "growing ambitions" of China. It plans to invest $5.1 billion in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which is intended it help counter China in the region.www.foxbusiness.com