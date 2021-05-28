Biden focuses on China in $715B defense budget request

T has not gone without notice that the word “defense” did not appear in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) “Fact Sheet” that accompanied the release of the fiscal year 2022 budget. There was no mention of “great power competition.” There was but one reference to China, supposedly a primary national security concern, in which the OMB merely stated that the “American Jobs Plan” would “position the United States to out-compete China.” Indeed, the thrust of the OMB statement was the budget’s focus on domestic challenges. Thus, in defining what it termed “our nation’s strength,” it outlined programs ranging from “historic investments in high-poverty schools,” to helping “to end the opioid crisis,” to “tackling the climate crisis,” to ending gun violence.