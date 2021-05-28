Cancel
Foreign Policy

Biden focuses on China in $715B defense budget request

By Brittany De Lea
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Friday submitted his 2022 defense budget to Congress, which included additional investments in systems intended to help the U.S. out-compete China. The White House noted in its budget that maintaining and rebuilding alliances was critical to confronting the "growing ambitions" of China. It plans to invest $5.1 billion in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which is intended it help counter China in the region.

www.foxbusiness.com
