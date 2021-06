The US Navy’s (USN) MQ-25 Stingray unmanned air vehicle (UAV) demonstrated in-flight refuelling of an F/A-18F Super Hornet for the first time. The unmanned in-flight refuelling tanker extended its hose and drogue from its aerial refuelling store and safely transferred 147kg (325lb) of jet fuel to the Super Hornet during two airborne tests on 4 June, Boeing and the USN say on 7 June.