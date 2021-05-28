Jordan Davis Announces ‘Buy Dirt’ Tour Dates, Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter to Join

New York post-hardcore band Glassjaw, has announced a 20+ year anniversary tour that will feature full performances of their 2000 Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship And Tribute. The 18-date, 13-city tour will kick off March 02, 2022, for two nights in Los Angeles, making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more. Select cities will feature back-to-back nights with one album performance per night, while others will tackle both albums in one fell swoop with an intermission in between—full dates and info below with tickets going on sale June 11th. Released May 9, 2000, much of the 20-year celebration for their debut EYEWTKAS was put on hold due to the pandemic. With the 20 year anniversary of Worship and Tribute right around the corner, it felt fitting to celebrate both simultaneously as the world begins to open back up. The tour is just one piece of the celebration, with more announcements coming soon.