Public Health

Mexico reports 3,006 new COVID-19 cases, 411 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 3,006 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 411 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,408,778 infections and 223,072 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Stefanie Eschenbacher)

