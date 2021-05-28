Cancel
Review – Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

By Leo Faria
waytoomany.games
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass Effect is a gaming institution. Originally released in 2007, the franchise became one of the poster children of the seventh generation of home video game consoles. All thanks to its fantastic plot, memorable characters, and of course, excellent gameplay that fused third-person shooting and RPG mechanics in a way that seemed absolutely natural. Even though Andromeda ended up being quite a disappointment, a lot of people still hold the original trilogy dear. Thanks to Bioware’s brand new remaster collection, dubbed Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, we can now relive these memories with remastered visuals and quality of life improvements. Simply put, the definitive way to play these classics.

