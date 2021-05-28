Cancel
Pets

Need some sweetness in your life? Dachshund mix Heidi is looking for a family of her own

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout Heidi: Need some sweetness in your life? Mix it with a little attitude and you have little Heidi! She is a sweet girl who just wants a family of her own. She loves to follow her person around and talk when greeting you. Her ideal life is with a human who works from home and doesn’t leave her much. Or if you have to go somewhere, take her with you! She is the perfect size to go wherever you go. Heidi loves her people, including older kids and teens, and would be fine as an only dog, though she is friendly with other dogs. She walks well wearing a harness and a leash, and loves playing with toys. Do you have room in your heart for this bubbly little girl she will love you forever?

People

Puppies Actually Love This Tool That's 'Great for Crate-Training and Teething,' According to Pet Parents

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Taking care of a puppy can be like having a newborn. Be it for scratches or for snacks, puppies constantly demand attention from their humans, and training them to stay comfortable in their crates or to use a pee pad can almost become a full-time occupation. Like any job, the key to doing it well is to have the right tools - and when it comes to familiarizing puppies with their crates, Amazon reviewers trust The Groov, a training aid that's ″great for crate-training and teething″ to get the process right.
Lifestylehopculture.com

The 7 Best Things Your Beer-Loving Dad Needs In His Life

For the last few years, I’ve bought my dad beer or some type of beer-adjacent gift for Father’s Day. And dad, feel free to chime in here, but I haven’t heard any complaints yet!. This year, I see no reason to buck the trend. And in fact, Father’s Day this...
Petsinglewoodtoday.com

Looking for a feline friend? Here are some tips for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month from Best Friends Animal Society

Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69% of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.
Family RelationshipsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Six ways to celebrate the fathers in your life

With this Sunday being Father’s Day, I thought this article from Extension Educator Judy Schmidt was perfect to share with great ideas on how to celebrate. Judy says: Father’s Day in the United States is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year it will fall on June 20, 2021. It is a time to celebrate the fathers or father figures in your life, which could include dads, step-fathers, grandpas, uncles, brothers, and other role models.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

King Charlemagne is friendly and looking for a family of his own

King Charlemagne is a 72 pound, chocolate Bull Terrier who is 8 years old. He found himself at Animal Allies in Duluth after his previous home could no longer care for him and now he's looking for a new, loving home to call his own! He is super friendly and outgoing guy who loves attention! He is pretty calm guy but if there are people around you'll find him bouncing around from person to person to receive all the pets and love!
Lavonia, GA921wlhr.com

Little LuLu is Looking for Loving Family to Take Her Home

LuLu is a 35-pound blonde Lab mix who was turned into the Northeast Georgia Animal shelter as a stray. Sadly, no one has come to claim her so now she is available for adoption to a loving home. Shelter staff says LuLu is a gentle, loving dog that is good...
Animals10NEWS

How Much Are Those Dog Breeds in Dog Shows?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is about to kick off, and it once again opens the door to some fascinating questions: is that dog having fun? And is all that hairspray necessary? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PetsOne Green Planet

Dachshund Puppy Goes Crazy When Dad Gets Home (VIDEO)

At first, the Dachshund puppy in this video seems a bit sad. He stares at his pee pad on the floor, which is right next to the front door. “Why won’t anyone play with me?” he seems to be thinking. But after just a few seconds, we see the door swing open, and the little pup’s tail starts wagging with excitement. Dad’s home!
Petsanimalfair.com

Life is better with a pup – Vader

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this new found Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Vader!
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Creature Feature: Boss will add some spice to your life

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro. Last week, Limp Bizkit was adopted. This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Boss a 4-year-old American Bulldog Mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him, he’s been there since May 18th, 2021.
PetsHuffingtonPost

Pet Rescue Group Advertises 'Pre-Owned Senior Dogs' In Hilarious Post

An animal rescue group is using some new tactics to find homes for old dogs. “Senior Dog Blowout Sale!” reads a Facebook post from Vintage Pet Rescue, a nonprofit based in Foster, Rhode Island. “Are you in the market for a new best friend?” the post continues in a riff...
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Cookie, a 4-Year-Old Pitbull Mix is Looking for Her Forever Home

Cookie, a 4-year-old Pitbull mix is looking for her forever home. Cookie has an affectionate spirit. Her foster parents describe her as “Uniquely beautiful with her perfectly balanced features, healthy frame, and perfect mid-dog size. She is also very much a ham with her silliness, funny poses, and goofy smiles. She’s the female Peter Pan who wants to always remain a puppy.” Cookie is said to loves cuddling and spending time with people. Read on to learn more about Cookie from his foster mom and how to adopt her.
Black Enterprise

102-Year-Old Annie Mae Belin Says Minding Her Own Business Is The Key to Living A Long Life

Well, Granny, we’ll let you tell it. A woman who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday shared some keys to living a long happy life. Annie Mae Belin of Darlington, South Carolina, joined family and friends to celebrate a very special birthday on Tuesday at Truth and Fellowship Ministry in Florence, WPDE reported. After spending more than a centennial on Earth, Belin was asked for her advice on living out a long life.
PetsAugusta Free Press

6 gift ideas for the owners of different dog breeds

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dog owners are the easiest people on the planet to shop for. Not only are animal lovers genuinely warm people, but the easiest way into their hearts is gift ideas centered around their four-legged pals. If you’ve been looking for an exciting gift for dog fanatics, we have a bunch of interesting options for you. While you could go with the usual chew toys, dog treats, blankets, and food and water bowls, how about trying something new that is sure to blow your friend’s mind. And, if you’re looking for some cute stuff as an excuse to splurge, you’re going to love these ideas suitable for all dog breeds. Ready to start?
The Mint Hill Times

Finding Your Sweet Spot

CHARLOTTE – No, this is not an article about baseball. Professionally speaking, when thinking back about what you wanted to be when you were growing up, are you living that dream? If not, I have some good news…and I have some great news!. The good news is, you’re not alone....