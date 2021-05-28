LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri to Retire After Season; No. 1 in Active Wins
LSU baseball manager Paul Mainieri announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the Tigers' 2021 season. A letter from Paul Mainieri: pic.twitter.com/Fi0N78Poct. Mainieri led the LSU program for the past 15 seasons, winning the 2009 national championship. He is the winningest manager among active Division I coaches with 1,501 victories, per LSU senior associate communications director Bill Franques.bleacherreport.com