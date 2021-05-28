Cancel
LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri to Retire After Season; No. 1 in Active Wins

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU baseball manager Paul Mainieri announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the Tigers' 2021 season. A letter from Paul Mainieri: pic.twitter.com/Fi0N78Poct. Mainieri led the LSU program for the past 15 seasons, winning the 2009 national championship. He is the winningest manager among active Division I coaches with 1,501 victories, per LSU senior associate communications director Bill Franques.

bleacherreport.com
