Revolutionising communication and collaboration for the hybrid world

By Cath Everett Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid working is often referred to as part of a new world of working. But it may well be the case that one of the biggest challenges firms will face is that this new world of working actually isn’t that new. Indeed, one of the problems is that most companies still employ the meeting culture of the 1950s.

