MEDFORD - Tufts University rising senior Cate Desler was selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team, selected by CoSIDA. Recognizing the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom, the CoSIDA Academic All-District® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. The CoSIDA Academic All-District® teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada. Desler is one of nine players on the NCAA Division III District I (Massachusetts and Maine) Team.