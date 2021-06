How on earth do we put the season to date in context?. It opened at Barber with Pato O’Ward taking his first pole and Alex Palou capturing his first win. Then Colton Herta took pole and the win at St. Pete. Rain scuttled qualifying at the Texas doubleheader, and with passing seemingly prohibited in the first race, Dixon cruised from pole but had rookie countryman Scott McLaughlin giving him the business on the way to placing second in his maiden oval race.