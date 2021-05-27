APD Holds Gun Buy Back Event

City Councilors Lan Sena and Cynthia Borrego at the Gun Buy Back event.

The Albuquerque Police Department hosted a Gun Buy Back event on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Albuquerque Police Crime Lab. City Council President Cynthia Borrego and Councilor Lan Sena helped sponsor the event and attended the crime prevention event.

The Gun Buy Back is designated to reduce the number of unwanted firearms to decrease gun violence in the City of Albuquerque. The program provides residents an opportunity to turn in firearms voluntarily, in exchange for gift cards, with no questions asked. Members of the Violence Intervention Program (VIP) were onsite to distribute crime prevention information, including the latest information on laws regarding private gun sales and gun safety.

The over 160 guns collected that day were checked through the National Crime Information Center for lost or stolen status, and if applicable will be returned to their legal owners.

Sponsors for the event were the Albuquerque City Council, Crime Stoppers, and the Albuquerque Police Department.