Pike County, KY

SOFPOP tractor club host ninth annual show June 4

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 18 days ago
PIKE — The SOFPOP tractor club will be holding its ninth annual show June 4-6 this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

This year’s show will feature all things Allis Chalmers and will be hosting the Buckeye Allis Chalmers Club this year.

In addition to Allis Chalmers, all types of vintage tractors and farm equipment will be on display as well as hit and miss engines, garden tractors, a working sawmill and a hay baler.

Vendors will be set up both inside the art hall building and outside offering a variety of items. Some of this year’s attractions offered will be a working blacksmith, kid’s activities, a kiddie train ride and kiddie tractor pulls on Saturday, June 4. Afternoon at 2 p.m.

This year, Wreaths Across America mobile unit will be in attendance, promoting their cause of placing wreaths on each American soldier grave in Ohio each holiday season. A Chinese auction will be held both Saturday and Sunday as well as split the pot drawings at the information booth in the art hall.

Gates open Friday at 3 p.m. and the garden tractor pulls weigh in begins at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. with Sheriff Tracy Evans as the guest speaker.

The registration booth will be open to register tractors and equipment throughout the day. Some of the activities on Saturday include: Tractor games and antique “fun pulls”, tractor, garden tractor and hit and miss engines judging,

And live music on stage from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with Sheriff Evans performing.

A tractor parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the grandstand, followed by a brief ceremony to present a plaque of appreciation to honor this year’s grand marshalls, Porter and Peg Shepherd.

The big event is Saturday night with Ompta sanctioned truck & tractor pulls in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m.

Gates open again at 8 a.m. Sunday with tractor registration available. Church services on the grounds start at 9:30 a.m. Car show registration will be 9 a.m. till 12 p.m. and car show will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The tractor drive will begin at 11 a.m. and the horse pulls will begin at 1 p.m. at the grandstand.

As always, there will be lots of good food and the show ends with the drawing for the 2021 raffle tractor (1949 allis g) At 3 p.m.

Gate admission is $3.00 per person and children age 12 and under are admitted free. There is a $5.00 fee for golf carts to be used on the grounds and proof of insurance must be provided. Pets are allowed: Must be leashed and non-aggressive and clean up to be provided by the pet owner.

Portsmouth, OH
