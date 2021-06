SIDNEY – The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug charges, tampering with evidence, theft, improper handling of a firearm, domestic violence and more. • Paul Walker, 51, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, a first degree misdemeanor, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.