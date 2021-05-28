Cancel
Scrappy Chef: Blah, blah, blah

By Joanne Blais
Sun-Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know by now we’ve had enough of what we put up and prevailed with this past year…. But, (Isn’t there always a but?) We grieved, rejoiced, reshaped worried, became compassionate, donated, aided across windows and doorways, became lonely, became depressed because of our isolation in our little bubble. We learned new protocols, safety rules, we unionized, shared, learned how to cook, paint, bake bread, learned to garden- hoping to grow our own food, enjoyed new music, read those long lost books sitting so pretty on that shelf, organized our homes, embraced our time, learned to value our relationships or damage some despite the pandemic and found out how to live with our children and how many of you became instant teachers to your children?

