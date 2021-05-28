Boundary Historical Society publishes new report

Visiting Assistant Professor in History Danae Jacobson has been selected as a New-York Historical Society Public Fellow in Religion and the American West. With the two-year fellowship, Jacobson, whose research focuses on the racial, gendered, and environmental implications of Catholic nuns’ missions in the U.S. West, will study these nuns’ participation in settler colonialism. Her scholarship will contribute to the New-York Historical Society’s public history project “Acts of Faith: Religion and the American West,” which will be exhibited in fall 2022 in New York.