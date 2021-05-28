Boundary Historical Society publishes new report
The Boundary Historical Society’s (BHS) May 2021 report is a veritable treasure trove of family stories, colorful characters and poignant moments in regional history. “The Eighteenth Report” features family accounts of Grand Forks figures like “Cougar Jack” Carson, who worked for B.C’s Game Department. Readers will enjoy the volume’s more scholarly works on the Boundary’s settler families, like Al Donnelly’s article, “The Charltons of Anarchist Mountain.”www.boundarycreektimes.com