How to pick the best telescope for beginners

Finding the right telescope for beginners may seem more daunting than finding water on Mars. Where do you start? How much should you spend? Will it break easily? And what do any of the specifications mean? Learning about the various features and decoding the product descriptions can help rookie astronomers and their families take a peek at the universe. Don’t be intimidated by astronomy equipment. You’ll be able to use the best telescopes for beginners without a PhD. in astrophysics.