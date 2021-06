Kevin Love hasn’t been healthy his whole Cavs career but will play in the Olympics. Don’t confuse facts for feelings. Saying Kevin Love hasn’t been healthy his Cavs run isn’t an insult. It’s empirical fact. Love has only averaged 34 games per season over the last three years, twice only playing in 20+ games. He’s been accused of taking games off, sitting games out, and not putting forth his best effort by his teammates throughout his Cavs run. His reputation would be in the gutter if it wasn’t for the fact that he does in fact give back to the community. So it’s interesting that despite all of his injury issues, Love is actually “healthy” enough to play in the Olympics.