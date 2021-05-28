Cancel
Books & Literature

Links I love

By Anne
Modern Mrs. Darcy
 19 days ago

What's in store for your long weekend? My family intends to enjoy some outdoorsiness and get together with friends, and I hope to catch up on some of the things that got pushed aside as we put the finishing touches on the 2021 Summer Reading Guide.

modernmrsdarcy.com
Retaildreamwidth.org

Star Wars; and I wish they loved me too.

Last night I went full melt-down. What I learned while drunk and screaming into the water in the tub?. Well, after I screamed a few times my girlfriend woke up to come to rescue me. I ended up talking about the time I got finally given this handheld game that...
Hair Carepbfingers.com

Things I’m Loving Friday #373

The weekend is nearly here and I’m so, so psyched! Ryan, the boys and I are off to Tennessee for a family getaway this weekend and I cannot wait to explore and enjoy some special time together. I’m sure I’ll share more about our adventures on the blog at some point next week but right now I need to get going and pack up some last minute things before we hit the road. I hope you enjoy today’s edition of my weekly roundup of favs Things I’m Loving Friday style!
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

I Wrote 150 Love Stories and It Changed Me

Tonight I added it up. Between this account and my pen name, I’ve now written over 150 stories for PS I Love You. When I sent in my first story, I never expected this publication to help change my life in so many ways. As a writer, you never know...
Books & LiteratureBerfrois

Why I Love Lucy Maud

When I first met Lucy Maud Montgomery in her journals a few months ago, she was a sparkling flirt of 14 tumbling off sleds in winter snowbanks, losing her hat and laughing, laughing, laughing. When I said goodbye to her recently, she was an anguished woman of 67, full of drugs, with a depressive husband and a heartless son who may have harassed her into the grave. The last entry in the journals she kept from 1889 to 1942 described her last years as “hell, hell, hell. My mind has gone, everything I have lived for has gone – the world has gone mad. I shall be driven to end my life. Oh God, forgive me. Nobody dreams what my awful position is.”
Catsdreamwidth.org

I got nothin' but love for you

Towels washed, now drying. Blankie run made, cat towels and throws now washing. The curtains in my office are CLOSED against the nice sunshine, because the weatherbeans are calling 95F today *and* have issued a Heat Advisory until 8 pm. I did...something...to my ankle, so will be typing with my foot up. Yes, it's All About the Derring-Do. Tomorrow at ohmyghod in the morning, I have an appointment with the cardiologist, which will be new, but I hope not exciting. And I still have that story to finish. There is Mystery Soup from the back of the freezer for lunch, with a salad. Trooper has moved his operations to the jetpac next to my desk, and Sprite is curled up in the sun spotlight from the clerestory window, which dramatically lights the cedar chest. Belle is allowing Steve to brush her.
Electronicsdigg.com

I Love This Coffee Machine Like A Child, And I Think You Will Too

A long time ago, I was convinced by coffee-connoisseur friends and baristas alike to trade in the $30 drip coffee machine I'd purchased on a whim at Target for a more manual method. But after four years of pour overs, French presses and AeroPresses, I had to finally admit it: I want more than one cup of coffee at a time and I want it to stay hot and I can't tell the difference between different types of manual brewing methods and I hate the extra work. (Sorry! I'm sorry.) This isn't to knock these methods, or to say I can't tell good coffee when I drink it. But whatever the experts say, what really makes coffee good is whatever makes it taste good to you.
Kentucky Stateabovethelaw.com

How I Learned To Love Being A Lawyer

Ed. note: This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Eden Davis Stephens back to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. Graduation season is upon us! Many of these...
Apparelgreenweddingshoes.com

Links + Loves: Jen’s Target Swimsuit + A Perfect Cookie Recipe

Did you get married during lockdown? Are you ready to actually celebrate with your people?! Here’s how to host your reception — finally. And if you are looking for a new dress to wear to the occasion, here are our top 20 boho wedding dresses AND our favorite short wedding dresses. You’re welcome.
Converse, INperutribune.com

'I think you can put love in the food'

A new restaurant, opening soon in Converse, promises to not only add to the town’s growing list of places for Hoosiers to grab Indiana-produced grub, but to also be a for those looking to connect and talk and make friends the old fashioned way, in person. It isn’t a planned...
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

P.S. I (Will Always) Love You

The shock waves of Medium ending their collaboration with P.S. I Love You (PSILY) have reverberated around the website and all of the associated writing groups. For those of us who have primarily published on P.S. I Love You, it feels like Medium has taken away yet another benefit for writers. It was more than just a place to publish; it was a writing home with editors we trusted and writers whose work we enjoyed.
Relationship AdviceBBC

Why the French rarely say 'I love you'

My French husband loves me. I know he loves me because he hands me a bouquet of flowers almost every weekend. And when I tell him I was at a party full of beautiful people, he charmingly says something about "birds of a feather". I'm reminded that he loves me when we're at a cocktail party with work colleagues and he reaches out to caress my arm. He calls me ma biche (my deer) and shows his love for me every day, even after more than a decade together.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

This Groovy Colonie House is Stuck In The 70s And I Love It!

As soon as you step through the front door it's like you've been transported to an episode of "The Brady Bunch"...or maybe "That 70s Show". The color pallet of avocado green, burnt orange, and sunflower yellow, with wood paneling, shag carpet, and velour curtains are throughout this groovy home. According...
Musicbrandonwilde.com

Why I love living at Brandon Wilde

The staff at Brandon Wilde is concerned and caring. They make a point to learn your name. They go out of their way to provide excellent service. During an ice storm, I lost power. Maintenance came by and moved my entire freezer to another building that had power. Now that is what I call service! They did bring the freezer back — still full of frozen meat.
Sportssportswar.com

I love my dad and I'd be a disaster on the mound

Arkansas. I want the teams with the best chance to beat Vandy to win ** -- hoolu 06/13/2021 5:51PM. Does the Whistler still go to games or has he been silenced by mask rules? ** -- CharlestonSC 06/13/2021 6:04PM. At a certain point, “yes he’s an asshole, but he’s OUR...
Celebritiesrachaelrayshow.com

Rachael Picks 15+ Of Her Favorite Cookware Pieces That She Created Herself

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. All of Rachael's cookware products are special to her, of course. After all, she created each and every one after...
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

In ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ hard-earned words of wisdom

ROCKPORT — Theater is back at long last, and it has returned in mighty fine style with Gloucester Stage Company’s outstanding production of “Tiny Beautiful Things.”. The weather gods cooperated by delivering sunshine for Sunday’s matinee, along with a light breeze that soughed through the trees near an outdoor stage where spectators in masks (required) had gathered for the long-denied experience of live, in-person theater.
Educationmiamiarch.org

'To say I love school is an understatement'

HOLLYWOOD | A teacher who is saying goodbye after nearly three decades of Catholic teaching is ending on a record-breaking note, keeping her family’s streak of consistency going. “I am retiring after teaching for the last 27 years,” said Margaret Knowles, a kindergarten teacher at Nativity School in Hollywood. “I...
GardeningPosted by
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Popular Houseplants on Instagram

There’s a good reason why you’ll find over 6 million posts on Instagram under the “Houseplants” hashtag. Several years ago, it would have been unlikely to predict that one day we’d have plant influencers dancing around with a pothos in their arms while viral songs play in the background. These days? it’s just an average day scrolling through. Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or just throw a spritz of water at a succulent now and then, there’s a houseplant for everyone. The team from the UK’s Hometree searched through thousands of hashtags to determine the most photographed and popular houseplants around the world, and they’ve shared their findings.