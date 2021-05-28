Special Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM...NORTHEASTERN BELL AND FALLS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lott, or 13 miles west of Marlin, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.