The completion of the final phase of the lockdown roadmap on 21 June appears to be increasingly in doubt as cases of the more transmissible Delta variant surge.The government is expected to announce whether or not all restrictions will be lifted in England by this date on Monday. While ministers were previously hopeful of meeting the 21 June date, the now dominant Delta variant may mean a delay, as scientists warn that the UK could be facing a third wave of the virus.A two-week delay until 5 July is reportedly under discussion, and Boris Johnson has recently sought to dampen...