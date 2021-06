Mercer Island Fire Department (MIFD) crews extinguished a small trash can fire that extended to the covered area roof of the picnic shelter at Aubrey Davis Park (Lid Park) on the night of June 1, according to the MIFD. The exposed wood framing members of the structure were severely damaged, and flames could be witnessed from Interstate 90. “Upon closer examination, it appears that the fire may have been deliberately set as at least one other trash can in the area also had been burned,” reads a MIFD press release. The Mercer Island Fire Marshal’s Office and Mercer Island Police Department are investigating the fire. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Fire Department.