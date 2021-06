CINCINNATI -- The series finale between the Phillies and the Reds scheduled for Wednesday -- billed as Cincinnati's "Second Opening Day" -- was postponed because of rain. Wednesday's game was to have been the first time this season that a capacity, mask-less crowd was allowed at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds had planned a slate of festivities. COVID-19 restrictions had limited crowds to around 12,000 thus far. Most restrictions in the state of Ohio were removed beginning Wednesday.