It's been a while, but Amazon might be getting a PS5 restock today. There's been a lot of buzz online that UK retailers would be getting more PS5s this month and while the likes of Game and Argos are thought to be going next week, Amazon is tipped to be going today or tomorrow between 8-9am. We'd get yourself over there as soon as possible if you want to be in with a chance of bagging Sony's new console. Of course, as is the way with the PS5 stock situation, take all of this with an enormous pinch of salt.