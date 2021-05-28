Cancel
The MeisterSinger Stratoscope is a Supermoon for the Wrist

By Mark Bernardo
watchtime.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a treat for stargazers, with the appearance in the heavens of both a total lunar eclipse and a rare “Blood Red Supermoon.” MeisterSinger, the German watchmaker renowned for its single-handed timepieces, has recently released what may be the perfect timepiece for those so entranced by such cosmic phenomena that they could stare at one on their wrist all day long. Here is this week’s Watch to Watch, the out-of-this-world MeisterSinger Stratoscope.

