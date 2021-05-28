The MeisterSinger Stratoscope is a Supermoon for the Wrist

June has three big events in store for us: the summer solstice, the last of 2021’s three supermoons, and a partial eclipse of the sun. First up is the solar eclipse, which will be in progress at sunrise on the 10th. Here are the times when the eclipse will be at its maximum in towns in the four corners of Minnesota, along with the percent of the sun’s face that will be covered at that moment: Pipestone, 5:45 a.m., 1.1 percent; Hallock, 5:31 a.m., 28.5 percent; Grand Marais, 5:07 a.m., 63 percent; and Winona, 5:31 a.m., 13.4 percent. To see it, make sure you have a clear view of the eastern horizon, and even though the sun will be very low, watch it only with proper eye protection.