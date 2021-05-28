UHC updates mask policies for Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health
BILLINGS - Unified Health Command healthcare partners have updated their masking policies to reflect the latest scientific recommendations on COVID-19 risk reduction. Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare have worked together to develop consistent policies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for fully immunized people and for masking requirements.www.montanarightnow.com