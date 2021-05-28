UHC updates mask policies for Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare have mutually decided not to move forward with an affiliation initially proposed in August 2020. “Leadership from both organizations began working in earnest on bringing our two organizations together in early 2021. As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent,’’ said hospital spokesman Doug Allred in a recent press release. “The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain committed to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.”