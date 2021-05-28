Cancel
UHC updates mask policies for Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - Unified Health Command healthcare partners have updated their masking policies to reflect the latest scientific recommendations on COVID-19 risk reduction. Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare have worked together to develop consistent policies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for fully immunized people and for masking requirements.

