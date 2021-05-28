Letter: Set aside time to honor those who gave their lives
Several years ago on Memorial Day, a friend of mine thanked me for my service. I surprised him when I rejected his gesture. I informed him that my day (Veterans Day) was in November. Memorial Day, I said, was much more sacred because it honored those, many of whom were just entering adulthood, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country so we can enjoy all of the freedoms and opportunities we have in this great country.