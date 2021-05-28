Cancel
Financial Reports

Prospera Announces Debenture Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX-V:PEI) (FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") has received conditional approval from TSX Venture Exchange to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of non-brokered private placement of 8% convertible debenture. The principal amount of this financing will be convertible at $0.05 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares at the option of the Corporation. It is anticipated that this financing will close by June 15, 2021.

#Private Placement#Debenture#Oil And Gas#Ab Accesswire#The Corporation#Tsx Venture Exchange#Corporation#Conversion Price#The Tsxv Exchange#Finders Fees#Canadian
