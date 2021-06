CASPER, Wyo. — A man arrested on June 8 is facing a felony charge after an alleged knife attack, during the nighttime hours in the downtown area. According to documents released by Natrona County Circuit Court, Casper Police officers were transporting a person in detention on an unrelated case, near the intersection of 2nd and Durbin, at 9:00 pm Tuesday Night. The patrol vehicle was said to have been flagged down by an individual who was on the phone with emergency dispatch, claiming that they’d been the victim of a knife attack.