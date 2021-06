Eight of the 12 players on the U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball team headed to Tokyo will be back and looking to improve upon their bronze medal win five years ago in Rio. The experienced roster announced Monday by USA Volleyball will again be led head coach John Speraw, who has been leading the program since 2013 and will be coaching in his second Olympic Games. Speraw was an assistant at the 2008 and 2012 Games. The U.S. has medaled in two of the three Games with him on the bench and will look to live up to its world No. 3 ranking in Tokyo.