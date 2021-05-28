Cancel
Business

TRxADE HEALTH, INC to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

CEO Suren Ajjarapu to Present Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

