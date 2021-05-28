TRxADE HEALTH, INC to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty testing servicesÂ for the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced its participation in the upcoming LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference XI. The three-day, virtual investor conference will feature approximately 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. PBI's president and CEO Richard T. Schumacher will present a corporate overview, including a discussion of PBI's resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology(TM) ("UST(TM)") platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Schumacher's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm ET on Thursday, June 10. Interested parties should visitÂ https://ibn.fm/5fiqXÂ to register for the PBIO and other presentations.