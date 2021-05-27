SEC vs. LJM Funds Management, Ltd. and LJM Partners, Ltd. et al.
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil action alleging that investment advisers LJM Funds Management, Ltd. and LJM Partners, Ltd. and their portfolio managers, Anthony Caine and Anish Parvataneni, fraudulently misled investors and the board of directors of a fund they advised about LJM's risk management practices and the level of risk in LJM's portfolios. The SEC separately settled related charges with LJM's Chief Risk Officer, Arjuna Ariathurai.www.sec.gov