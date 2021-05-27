SEC vs. LJM Funds Management, Ltd. and LJM Partners, Ltd. et al.

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.