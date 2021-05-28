UHC updates mask policies for Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health

For most patients, the goal of medical management of post-COVID conditions is to optimize function and quality of life. Ideally, healthcare professionals, in consultation with the appropriate specialists, should develop a comprehensive management plan based on their patients’ presenting symptoms, underlying medical and psychiatric conditions, personal and social situations, and their treatment goals. Setting achievable goals through shared decision-makingexternal icon can be beneficial. Transparency is important for the process of goal setting; healthcare professionals should advise patients that post-COVID conditions are not yet well understood, and assure them that support will continue to be provided as new information emerges. Healthcare professionals and patients should continue to discuss progress and challenges and reassess goals as needed. Symptoms not explained by, or out of proportion to, objective findings are not uncommon after COVID-19 and should not be dismissed even if there is not yet a full understanding of their etiology or their expected duration.