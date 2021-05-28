Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Q92
Q92
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.

kqvt.com
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
647
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man 2#No Way Home#Mtv#Battle Of The Sexes#Watch Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored Plot Leak Reveals Doctor Strange's Key Role?

A massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak allegedly reveals the entire plot of the movie, and offers insight into how Doctor Strange plays a key role. The third entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise will be swinging into theaters this Christmas. Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most anticipated MCU film coming this year. Another reason to be excited is that No Way Home will feature iconic villains from earlier Spider-Man movies thus confirming the existence of the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx are all set to reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Emma Stone Explains Why She Didn't Carry Cruella's Signature Cigarette Holder

As any fan of 101 Dalmatians is well aware, there are several things that make Cruella de Vil iconic: her black-and-white hair, her personal style, and her signature cigarette holder—complete with a swirl of toxic yellow smoke. But fans were quick to notice that the accessory was missing from Disney's new villain origin story, Cruella, and Emma Stone went ahead and explained why.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ And Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is celebrating another box office hit with Emma Stone’s Cruella putting up impressive numbers in theaters, and through Disney+ Premier Access. That’s certainly a cause for celebration, and the studio behind this clever new twist on the 101 Dalmatians legacy has a pretty special way of ringing the bell on its latest live-action success. If you don’t have Disney+, you won’t have to wait to long to see Cruella for yourself from home, as the movie will be available in Digital HD sooner than you think.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Cruella 2: Is Emma Stone coming back for the sequel?

It seems Disney can’t get enough of Cruella De Vil! Now that it has been revealed that a sequel for the incredible origin story, is already in the works. There’s no doubt the long-awaited film has been a total success, earning more than $48.5 million worldwide in the opening...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

See Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Vs Electro In Tom Holland’s No Way Home

A fan-made image for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker facing off against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Ever since the news dropped months ago that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland’s upcoming third solo film, fans began to speculate that we would be seeing a live-action take on the Spider-Verse. Once Alfred Molina was announced to return as Doctor Octopus, all bets were off at that point, leaving many fans believing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are likely to reprise their roles as well.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Emma Stone gets starstruck

Emma Stone has confessed she "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her favourite Hollywood stars including Diane Keaton, Bill Murray and Lorne Michaels. Emma Stone "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her Hollywood icons. The 'Cruella' star admits she got tearful when she crossed paths with...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This time it wasn’t Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” confirmed the Multiverse by mistake?

Beyond that we have other special releases before, there is no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the premiere most anticipated by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a film that promises a lot due to the rumors that have circulated since the beginning of its production and that today one of the most commented details seems to have been confirmed, after a mistake? See for yourself!
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Emma Stone: Laughing and Crying With Cruella

Emma Stone admits she practices Cruellas laugh in the shower, cries when she meets childhood idols Do you remember Emma Stone in Superbad? Image: Pinterest. Emma Stone is just one of those actors that can make a movie for me. I first laughed with her watching Superbad 2007 and cringed when Sean Penn lorded over her in Gangster Squad 2013. But since then, the Arizona born marquee icon earned...
Movies/Film

‘Spider-Man 4’ Fight Animatic Shows Off an Action Scene From Sam Raimi’s Abandoned Sequel

The year was 2010. Casting news was ramping up about Spider-Man 4, the fourth installment of director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film series for Sony Pictures. John Malkovich was tapped to play The Vulture, and Anne Hathaway was in talks to play Felicia Hardy – who, in this iteration, would not have been the catsuit-wearing thief Black Cat, but would instead be the daughter of The Vulture known as The Vulturess.
MoviesDen of Geek

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Vulture Fight Scene Revealed by Animatics

Through the annals of abandoned superhero movies, and masked marvel projects which never happened, Spider-Man 4 remains one of the greater ‘what ifs.’ This is in no small part because millions of fans around the world had already seen what Sam Raimi and company brought to the wallcrawler in what is now known as “the Spider-Man Trilogy,” and most generally loved two-thirds of that. So when Raimi famously derailed the project in late 2009—effectively leading to its cancellation—there were plenty of folks upset by the idea that we’d never see Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker again.
Moviesepicstream.com

Sony Argentina Accidentally Leaks Spider-Man 3 Promo Seemingly Confirming Rumored Plot

We're about six months away from the release of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' third Spider-Man film but up until now, we haven't gotten ourselves some much-needed content hyping up the upcoming project which sounds ludicrous when you think about it. Even the actual plot for the film still remains unclear as it stands although a lot of webheads are convinced that it'll draw massive inspiration from the groundbreaking 2018 animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella 2: Could Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the past few years, Disney has produced a number of live-action adaptations of their classic animated blockbusters. This trend started largely due to Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent movies, and the House of Mouse provided another villain origin story with the new Cruella movie starring Emma Stone. But will a sequel arrive next? Director Craig Gillespie recently addressed that possibility.