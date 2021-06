One question we as beauty editors get asked all the time is: “Which order should I apply my products?” Another common one: “What do I use at night versus daytime?” Also, deciphering which products to use in the first place can be a challenge—do they really live up to the claims written all over the bottle? Here, we share the before-bed skin-care routines and favorite products of dermatologists who know skin—literally—inside and out, so you can get a better idea as to whether or not what you’re doing—and using—in your own nighttime regimen is on par with the pros.