Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Teaser Trailer for HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL Sequel Series With Kristen Bell Back to Narrate

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the first trailer for the Gossip Girl sequel series, and Kristen Bell returns as the narrator of the series and mysterious blogger who shares all the dirty dark secrets about the wealthy teens in New York’s high society. I have two teen daughters that recently watched...

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Josh Schwartz
Person
Emily Alyn Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Narrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
World Series
Related
TV ShowsYardbarker

Kristen Bell News

HBO Max's official teaser for the 'Gossip Girl' reboot is here. "XOXO, Gossip Girl." It has been over eight years since we've heard what was once the most chilling line in all of teenage drama television—until today (May 28). YouTube channels that can help boost your mood. It's mind-boggling how...
TV Serieskidscreen.com

HBO Max orders new Tom and Jerry series

HBO Max is gearing up to premiere Warner Bros. Animation’s new comedy toon Tom and Jerry in New York on July 1. The slapstick series sees the famous cat-and-mouse duo move into a hotel and cause chaos. Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register is executive producing the series. with help from Renegade Animation co-founders Darrel Van Citters (director and producer) and Ashley Postlewaite (producer). The LA-based studio has produced 2D-animated episodes of Tom and Jerry in the past.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

New Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer Is Out Now

The first official trailer for the new Gossip Girl reboot gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of the clique that rule the Upper East Side. The trailer, soundtracked by Frank Ocean‘s “Super Rich Kids“, shows a new girl moving to the big city and the popular group taking her in.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'In the Dark' Season 3: Who Is in the Cast of the CW Show?

In the Dark season three premieres tonight (Wednesday, June 23) at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The third series will pick up from the cliff hanger ending of season two which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) go on the run, leaving Josh behind in their apartment and making a risky call to Max Parish (Casey Deidrick).
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The New Gossip Girl Trailer Has Left Twitter Simply Shook

Gossip Girl is officially back. At midnight on Thursday, HBO released the first trailer for next month's reboot of the beloved early-aughts teen drama. The first official glimpse at the next generation of Upper East Siders packs a lot into just two minutes and ten seconds—there are threesomes, bath house rendezvouses, a Christopher John Rogers runway show, and Kristen Bell's famously smug narration—and it's all soundtracked by none other than Frank Ocean's timeless (and, in this case, slightly biographical) track "Super Rich Kids." We're not afraid to admit it gave us chills.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

We Will Never Be Over This ‘Gossip Girl’ Trailer…

Funny enough, I was on the Upper East Side yesterday and every time I am there, I look around for Gossip Girl filming possibilities. Because I was obsessed with the original series. and have been meh, but excited, about the reboot. That was until yesterday, when the trailer for Gossip...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Hacks season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on HBO Max?

Following the final two episodes streaming today, do you want to know more news about Hacks season 2 over on HBO Max?. Let’s start with the best news imaginable: The Jean Smart series is coming back for more! The renewal news was announced recently, and it comes after posting strong internal numbers on the streaming service. None of this surprises us — the Las Vegas comedy scene is the PERFECT subject matter for a show. Heck, you could probably get a good 20 seasons’ worth of material out of it if you really wanted to.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Everything revealed in the first exciting trailer for the new Gossip Girl

We’re ready for the Upper East Side, and HBO Max released the first trailer for the reboot of Gossip Girl, which will premiere next month. The preview proves that this version will deliver as much drama as the original that premiered in 2007. In fact, there seems to be plenty for fans, as the trailer hints at an explosive new love triangle, seemingly destined to rival the Chuck-Blair complications. Dan and Nate-Serena-Dan.
TV SeriesEngadget

Here's a teaser trailer for the 'Cuphead' series that's coming to Netflix

It's been nearly two years since we heard that Netflix and Studio MDHR are teaming up on a Cuphead animated series, and now we can get a peek at it in motion. As part of Netflix's "Geeked Week" events, series star Wayne Brady introduced the clip which shows his character King Dice (the devil's right hand man) setting up the action.
TV Seriesflickdirect.com

Teaser Trailer Released for Second Season of Jason Momoa's Series See

A new teaser trailer for the second season of the Apple TV+ series "See" has been released. The series, which stars Jason Momoa, will premiere its second season on August 27. The new season will also star Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Edo Voss, the brother of Jason Momoa's character, Baba Voss, as well as regular cast members including Eden Epstein ("Sweetbitter"), Tom Mison ("Watchmen"), Hoon Lee ("Warrior"), Olivia Cheng ("Warrior"), David Hewlett ("The Shape of Water") and Tamara Tunie ("Flight").
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For HBO’s Documentary Series CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES

HBO has released these key art and trailer for their six-part documentary series CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES. HBO’s CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES, a six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s “Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking”) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” The documentary series debuts with two back-to-back episodes MONDAY, JULY 12, (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing back-to-back subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV SeriesDeadline

Dane DeHaan Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

EXCLUSIVE: Dane DeHaan has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. He joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey and Sophie Turner. The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Titans Season 3 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for the popular superhero series Titans Season 3, which premieres on Thursday, August 12. Titans Season 3 follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In the third season, circumstances draw our...