Teaser Trailer for HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL Sequel Series With Kristen Bell Back to Narrate

Following the final two episodes streaming today, do you want to know more news about Hacks season 2 over on HBO Max?. Let’s start with the best news imaginable: The Jean Smart series is coming back for more! The renewal news was announced recently, and it comes after posting strong internal numbers on the streaming service. None of this surprises us — the Las Vegas comedy scene is the PERFECT subject matter for a show. Heck, you could probably get a good 20 seasons’ worth of material out of it if you really wanted to.