Teaser Trailer for HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL Sequel Series With Kristen Bell Back to Narrate

HBO has released these key art and trailer for their six-part documentary series CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES. HBO’s CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES, a six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s “Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking”) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” The documentary series debuts with two back-to-back episodes MONDAY, JULY 12, (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing back-to-back subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.