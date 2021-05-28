Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Orange, NJ

Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots

By JANITA KAN
yournews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was formerly employed as a USPS mail carrier has admitted to discarding mail, including nearly 100 general election ballots, the Justice Department said on Thursday. Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, New Jersey, has pleaded guilty to one count of desertion of mails, in which he discarded about 1,875 pieces of mail destined for West Orange and Orange residents over three days. Some of the mail was discovered in a dumpster in North Arlington on Oct. 2 last year, while a second batch of mail was found outside a restaurant in West Orange on or around Oct. 5, 2020. The mail was placed back in the mail stream for delivery.

yournews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Kearny, NJ
West Orange, NJ
Government
City
North Arlington, NJ
City
West Orange, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Election#Ballots#Desertion#The Justice Department#Orange#West Orange Town Council#The Board Of Education#The Epoch Times#Postal Route 79#Postal Route 50#Ccp#Chinese Communist Party#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Essex County, NJinsidernj.com

Suspended Essex County Detective Indicted On Charge Of Official Misconduct For Installing GPS Device On Civilian’s Vehicle Without Authorization

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that a suspended detective in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was indicted today for installing a Global Positioning System (“GPS”) tracking device on a civilian’s vehicle without obtaining the required warrant from a judge or departmental authorization. Timothy Kealy, 27, of Bloomfield, N.J., was...
Public HealthDaily Journal

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...