Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots

A man who was formerly employed as a USPS mail carrier has admitted to discarding mail, including nearly 100 general election ballots, the Justice Department said on Thursday. Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, New Jersey, has pleaded guilty to one count of desertion of mails, in which he discarded about 1,875 pieces of mail destined for West Orange and Orange residents over three days. Some of the mail was discovered in a dumpster in North Arlington on Oct. 2 last year, while a second batch of mail was found outside a restaurant in West Orange on or around Oct. 5, 2020. The mail was placed back in the mail stream for delivery.