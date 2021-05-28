Pirates lose sixth straight/on the negative end of a comical play

The Pirates contributed to the Cubs cause when first baseman Will Craig induced an error in bizarre fashion during the third inning. With two outs, a ball was hit to third baseman Erik Gonzalez – whose throw to first base pulled Craig off the bag. Instead of just tagging the base for the final out, Craig chased the batter back toward home plate which allowed a runner to score. Craig then turned to throw the batter out at first base, but threw the ball away allowing a second run to score.