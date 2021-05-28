Tigers Win TRAC Title, Rockets TRAC Softball Champs

The Lady Rockets volleyball team (20-1) hosted their own quadrangular tournament on Monday. The Rockets made quick work of the Rams (1-18) with leads of 10-1, 15-1, 20-3, and finally 25-5 in the first set. Ralston struggled in serve receive and created their own errors that allowed the Rockets to go on numerous runs. The Rams stayed with the Rockets a bit better in the second set but still created their own errors. The Rockets had leads of 10-7, 15-10, and 20-16, before Lily Vollertsen ended the match on a hard kill at 25-20. HItting a team .328, Lindsey Moss led with 11 kills, Lily Vollertsen and Delainey Cast had 6 each. Kennedy Stanley had 29 set assists.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO