New 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition Is On Its Way

The 2022 Toyota GR86 isn’t turbocharged, but it’s still pretty damn good. The global version of the 2022 Toyota GR86 arrived back in April of 2021, and since then, we’ve seen what it could look like as a convertible, as a shooting brake, and we’ve even seen how others would have redesigned it. However, up until now, we hadn’t seen or heard anything about the model that would land here in the States, but all that has changed now, as Toyota has finally revealed most of what we need to know. We already had a good idea of what to expect, but now we know for sure that it was worth the wait. Here’s what you need to know about the U.S.-spec 2022 Toyota GR86.