New 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition Is On Its Way
We’re big fans of the Toyota Highlander here at Toyota of N Charlotte. It’s sleek, polished, performance-driven, and full of the best technology for safety, convenience, and entertainment. While absolutely a family vehicle, it doesn’t look like a stereotypical family vehicle by any means, and that’s about to be even truer. Toyota is introducing an all-new special edition model – the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition!www.wccbcharlotte.com