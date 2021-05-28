Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ccgw_0aEzgSc800

(Reuters) - Global development groups including International Finance Corp (IFC) said they will explore helping African producers such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa, which received relatively few COVID-19 immunizations produced by rich nations.

The news comes after the European Union last week promised 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) to build vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa. France’s President Emmanuel Macron also promised on Friday to help the continent produce more vaccines locally.

IFC’s partners, including U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC), Proparco and German Development Finance Institution, said they will provide financing to manufacturers to strengthen vaccine production capacity, build technical skills and enable knowledge sharing.

The financing is intended to help Africa respond to COVID-19 and future pandemics, but no timeline was specified for the effort.

Some 1.53 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only around 1% of them in Africa, according to recent data from the World Health Organization.

“Increasing the production of vaccines in Africa for Africa will save lives and diversify the global supply chain for vaccines,” DFC Chief Operating Officer David Marchick said.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc#International Development#Ifc#African#The European Union#Dfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Healthorlandoecho.com

Roundup: World Bank, AU join hands to deploy vaccines for 400 mln Africans

ADDIS ABABA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank (WB) and the African Union (AU)'s COVID-19 Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) on Monday announced a decision to work together to deploy vaccines for 400 million Africans. This came after the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, met with...
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

World Bank approves $40 Million to improve governance and service delivery in Sierra Leone

The World Bank has approved a $40 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) in support of the Accountable Governance for Basic Service Delivery project in Sierra Leone. According to the World Bank, the project will improve resource management, transparency and accountability of government systems to ensure the effective...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to reopen vaccination for first COVID-19 shots

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria is expecting a second shipment of nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early August, and plans to resume giving out first doses, which had been halted to save its supply for second doses. Africa's most population has so far given a first...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria due to rising insecurity

ABUJA (Reuters) - MTN’s service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country, the local unit of South Africa’s telecoms group said on Tuesday. MTN Nigeria is the first company to acknowledge a possible disruption to its services due to insecurity...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU wants faster vaccine production in "age of pandemics"

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Businesskfgo.com

Nigerian growth lags Africa, poverty rising, says World Bank

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian economic growth has resumed after the COVID shock but is lagging the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, with food inflation, heightened insecurity and stalled reforms slowing growth and increasing poverty, the World Bank said on Tuesday. Presenting its six-monthly update on development in Africa’s most populous country,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Congo picks Australia's Fortescue to develop giant hydro project

MELBOURNE, June 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's government said on Tuesday Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) would develop the Grand Inga hydroelectric power project, including a 4,800-megawatt dam that has already been committed to Chinese and Spanish developers. Australia's Fortescue confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it was in talks...
EconomyInternational Monetary Fund

How to Attract Private Finance to Africa’s Development

African economies are at a pivotal juncture. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic activity to a standstill. Africa’s hard-won economic gains of the last two decades, critical in improving living standards, could be reversed. High public debt levels and the uncertain outlook for international aid limit the scope for growth...
Public HealthNBC Miami

WHO Says Covid Is Spreading Faster Than the Global Distribution of Vaccines

The global spread of Covid-19 is moving faster than the global distribution of vaccines, World Health Organization officials said Monday. "That means the risks have increased for people who are not protected, which is most of the world's population," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said during a press briefing. While...
Agricultureava360.com

IFC highlights challenges for domestic food safety in Africa

Attendees of IFC’s first virtual food safety event have heard how Africa is tackling the issue of safe food domestically. The 9th International Finance Corporation (IFC) International Food Safety Forum covered domestic and trade issues, as well as food safety culture over two days in May and is still available to watch. IFC is part of the World Bank Group.
Australian News

France calls on India to lend production capacity to Africa

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): France has highlighted the need to focus on ramping up COVID-19 production capacity in Africa and called on India to lend its expertise as an important production hub globally, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday. P Harish, Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) in...
Worlddnyuz.com

G7 leaders pledge 870 million vaccines to developing world

Leaders of the G7 group of wealthy democracies promised on Sunday to send 870 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the developing world over the next year. The doses would be made available “as soon as possible,” with at least half coming by the end of the year, channeled through the COVAX vaccine-sharing pool to “those in greatest need,” the leaders said in a communiqué at the end of a summit in Cornwall, southwest England.
Public Healthworldpoliticsreview.com

Africa Faces Another Pandemic Wave Without Vaccines

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Healthkfgo.com

France to work with South Africa over vaccines access for Africa

PARIS (Reuters) – France has decided to work with South Africa to help African countries to get access to vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit. Macron also said that having access to vaccines should not be blocked by disputes over...