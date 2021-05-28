Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Your wildest predictions
Earlier this week our ol' pal Jez Corden challenged the Xbox community on Twitter to drop their wildest, most unrealistic predictions for Xbox's E3 2021 showcase. I spent some serious time scouring this thread to find the most absurd, unbelievable, and unlikely bombshell possibilities you sent our way. From ridiculous acquisitions to hilarious celebrity cameos, some of you dropped pure gold. While there were a great deal of amazing predictions from our community, we could unfortunately only choose the most outlandish of the pack.www.windowscentral.com