Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Your wildest predictions

By Miles Dompier
windowscentral.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week our ol' pal Jez Corden challenged the Xbox community on Twitter to drop their wildest, most unrealistic predictions for Xbox's E3 2021 showcase. I spent some serious time scouring this thread to find the most absurd, unbelievable, and unlikely bombshell possibilities you sent our way. From ridiculous acquisitions to hilarious celebrity cameos, some of you dropped pure gold. While there were a great deal of amazing predictions from our community, we could unfortunately only choose the most outlandish of the pack.

www.windowscentral.com
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

What to expect from the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 showcase

Two of E3's biggest press conferences are now fused into one. With all of Microsoft's studio acquisitions in recent years, its annual Xbox event was already shaping up to be the Captain Planet of E3 conferences. (I'm not sure which studio is which planeteer, but surely Double Fine is Heart, right?) If any element was missing before, adding Bethesda to the ranks definitely changed that. By their powers combined, this year's event could easily be the biggest of the summer.
Technologymxdwn.com

E3 2021: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Announced at Ubisoft Forward

To end today’s Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemont finally came on screen to officially announce Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. First announced as in development at Massive Entertainment years ago and then delayed near the end of last year, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person action adventure game that places players in the role of the Na’vi as you fight off the human invaders.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Xbox announced 41 new games for Game Pass in its E3 Showcase

Xbox announced 41 new games for Game Pass in its E3 Showcase on Sunday. The list of announced games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon and ten classic Bethesda games, which are all being added to the service today. The other 30 games are planned to release on the service in...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Xbox E3 2021 – Everything Announced at Games Showcase

Some say that E3 doesn’t truly kick off until one of the big three show their wares. With no Sony on the cards for E3 2021 and Nintendo not due until next week, a completely beefed up team at Microsoft took the stage at E3 2021 for a virtual press conference where they unveiled a bevy of new releases, some that were very much expected and others that fans had been waiting for years to hear about. If you missed anything from the Xbox Showcase we’ve got you covered with every major announcement from the stream. Without further ado, let’s get into everything you need to know from Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda from E3 2021.
Video Gameswopular.com

From ‘starfield’ To ‘halo Infinite’: Everything Announced At The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase At E3

Xbox’s highly anticipated E3 showcase, the first since Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda, took place on Sunday, showering fans with a torrent of gaming announcements. Specifically, the showcase shared details on 30 titles, 27 of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass. From the announcement of new Bethesda franchise “Starfield” to more details […]
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Halo Infinite Story Campaign And Multiplayer Will Launch This Holiday Season

Halo Infinite has had a bit of a troubled development since it was first revealed back at E3 2018. Originally planned to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S, the backlash towards the gameplay reveal during last year’s Xbox conference led to the game being delayed indefinitely. The timing of the release has been in question ever since, but now we have at least a release window for the game officially.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Every Announcement From Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

We've now seen great showcases from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and third parties like Summer Game Fest but now is Xbox's time to show off what they have planned. This is the first big conference since the launch of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, and the first opportunity they've had to talk about new acquisitions, games, and more. Be sure to stay tuned to this article as we update it with more news from Xbox.
Video GamesGamespot

Starfield Full Presentation | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Todd Howard took the stage to introduce the 2021 Xbox + Bethesda E3 showcase with the highly anticipated game Starifield. In this brand new Starfield Cinematic Trailer, we see an astronaut, dubbed a constellation, about to launch from a spacechip, Frontier NG1350, as a mech walks past. Starfield is currently set to release on PC and the Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Shredders Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Shredders is the latest extreme sports snowboarding game, with gorageous snow covered mountains and plenty of ramps and rails to perform tricks. The game looks to feature massive slopes for you to express yourself on, and Shredders releases December 2021.
Video Gamesthewealthrace.com

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference

Crew Xbox will take to the stage alongside Bethesda to showcase a 90-minute presentation of video games for E3 2021. It’ll final 90 minutes, and it’ll apparently showcase video games coming to Xbox this vacation season, video games that’ll quickly be coming to Xbox Sport Go, plus another bulletins. Microsoft is looking the occasion its “greatest second of 2021 to date,” so Xbox followers shouldn’t miss this one.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 revealed at Xbox E3, heading to Mexico on November 9

At the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, tons of games are being shown off and revealed. Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios took the stage to reveal Forza Horizon 5, the latest entry in the open-world racing series. Confirming earlier rumors, the Forza Horizon Festival is taking...
Video Gamesentertainment-focus.com

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ revealed at Xbox E3 Showcase

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend, Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive announced A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game is the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence. Players will embark on an emotional and breathtaking as they follow Amicia and her...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Forza Horizon 5 launches on Steam, too

Forza Horizon 5 was officially unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, and the latest in the line of breezy racing games will, indeed, take place in Mexico. Microsoft showed off a hefty dollop of gameplay at today’s show, and confirmed a November 9 release date – but after the event, the company also confirmed that it’s coming to Steam.
Video GamesGamespot

RedFall Cinematic Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

From Bethesda Arkane Austin, the team behind Prey and Dishonored, comes RedFall, a brand new IP, exclusive to Xbox. In the trailer we see a rag-tag team of heroes with special powers fighting off against what look to be vampires with insane powers of their own. These vampires are described as cultists, and our heroes use a merge of guns and powers to fight against them. RedFall releases Summer 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Twelve Minutes | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, James Mcavoy is an interative thriller about a man stuck in a time loop coming August 19, 2021. Not too many details were revealed in the latest trailer, but it features a star-studded cast.