Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

The Sarasota Ballet’s 30th Anniversary Gala

By Scene
scenesarasota.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2021—On April 18, 2021, a bit of normalcy returned to the local arts and culture scene when The Sarasota Ballet held their annual Gala inside and around the Van Wezel. The guests were socially distanced, of course, but they were there in person—not via Zoom—to enjoy a wonderful meal under the stars thanks to the catering team from Michael’s on East. And they were able to physically go inside the Van Wezel to be the live audience for the Company to perform for—the first live audience they’ve had in more than a year.

www.scenesarasota.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancer#Arts#The Sarasota Ballet#Board Of Trustees Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Democracy 'on the line,' Senate Democrats race to unite on voting rights

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill that they aim to bring to a vote next week, in the face of Republican opposition and state moves to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Following a presidential election that saw...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
Posted by
Reuters

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team. "I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.