The Sarasota Ballet’s 30th Anniversary Gala

June 2021—On April 18, 2021, a bit of normalcy returned to the local arts and culture scene when The Sarasota Ballet held their annual Gala inside and around the Van Wezel. The guests were socially distanced, of course, but they were there in person—not via Zoom—to enjoy a wonderful meal under the stars thanks to the catering team from Michael’s on East. And they were able to physically go inside the Van Wezel to be the live audience for the Company to perform for—the first live audience they’ve had in more than a year.